Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (-) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (4) Yummy - Justin Bieber
5. (4) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (6) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
8. (8) Any Song - Zico
9. (5) Psycho - Red Velvet
10. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week of Feb 19 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
3. (2) Yummy - Justin Bieber
4. (5) Falling - Trevor Daniel
5. (4) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (-) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
7. (6)Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
8. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
9. (-) The Box - Roddy Ricch
10. (9) Any Song - Zico
- For the week ending Feb 17
HIT FM
1. (2) Smile - Yisa Yu
2. (1) Selfless - G.E.M
3. (16) Let It... - Hebe Tien
4. (4) Love Is Love - Rainie Yang
5. (6) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby
6. (-) Everlasting Peace - Chris Lee and Xiao Zhan
7. (3) When We Were Young - Eric Chou
8. (15) D.O.Y.O.U - Tifa Chen
9. (19) Soul Away - J.Sheon
10. (14) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen
- For the week ending Feb 9