Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (-) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (4) Yummy - Justin Bieber

5. (4) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (6) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

8. (8) Any Song - Zico

9. (5) Psycho - Red Velvet

10. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

  • For the week of Feb 19 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

3. (2) Yummy - Justin Bieber

4. (5) Falling - Trevor Daniel

5. (4) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (-) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

7. (6)Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

8. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

9. (-) The Box - Roddy Ricch

10. (9) Any Song - Zico

  • For the week ending Feb 17

HIT FM

1. (2) Smile - Yisa Yu

2. (1) Selfless - G.E.M

3. (16) Let It... - Hebe Tien

4. (4) Love Is Love - Rainie Yang

5. (6) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby

6. (-) Everlasting Peace - Chris Lee and Xiao Zhan

7. (3) When We Were Young - Eric Chou

8. (15) D.O.Y.O.U - Tifa Chen

9. (19) Soul Away - J.Sheon

10. (14) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen

  • For the week ending Feb 9
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 20, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
