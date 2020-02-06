Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
3. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
4. (6) Yummy - Justin Bieber
5. (4) Psycho - Red Velvet
6. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
7. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (7) Any Song - Zico
9. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
10. (-) Physical - Dua Lipa
• For the week of Feb 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (2) Yummy - Justin Bieber
3. (3) Memories - Maroon 5
4. (5) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
5. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel
6. (9) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
7. (6) Psycho - Red Velvet
8. (-) The Box - Roddy Ricch
9. (8) Circles - Post Malone
10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending Feb 3
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
3. (4) Circles - Post Malone
4. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
5. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
7. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
8. (9) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
9. (15) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
10. (23) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
• For the week of Feb 8
HIT FM
1. (5) When We Were Young - Eric Chou
2. (3) Full Stop - G.E.M.
3. (4) See You Then - Azora Chin
4. (-) Escape From The Jaws Of Death - Zhou Xun
5. (1) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen
6. (8) In A Heartbeat - Elva Hsiao
7. (-) Spring Portrait - Sing
8. (6) Tenderness #MaydayBlue20th - Mayday featuring Stefanie Sun
9. (-) Smile - Yisa Yu
10. (-) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby
• For the week ending Jan 26