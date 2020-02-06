Music Charts

Published
38 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

3. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

4. (6) Yummy - Justin Bieber

5. (4) Psycho - Red Velvet

6. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

7. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (7) Any Song - Zico

9. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

10. (-) Physical - Dua Lipa

• For the week of Feb 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (2) Yummy - Justin Bieber

3. (3) Memories - Maroon 5

4. (5) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

5. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel

6. (9) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

7. (6) Psycho - Red Velvet

8. (-) The Box - Roddy Ricch

9. (8) Circles - Post Malone

10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending Feb 3

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

3. (4) Circles - Post Malone

4. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

5. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

7. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

8. (9) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

9. (15) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

10. (23) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

• For the week of Feb 8

HIT FM

1. (5) When We Were Young - Eric Chou

2. (3) Full Stop - G.E.M.

3. (4) See You Then - Azora Chin

4. (-) Escape From The Jaws Of Death - Zhou Xun

5. (1) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen

6. (8) In A Heartbeat - Elva Hsiao

7. (-) Spring Portrait - Sing

8. (6) Tenderness #MaydayBlue20th - Mayday featuring Stefanie Sun

9. (-) Smile - Yisa Yu

10. (-) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby

• For the week ending Jan 26

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
