Published
55 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (4) Psycho - Red Velvet

5. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6. (7) Yummy - Justin Bieber

7. (9) Any Song - Zico

8. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

• For the week of Jan 29 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (2) Life Is Good - Future Featuring Drake

3. (-) Godzilla - Eminem featuring Juice WRLD

4. (3) Circles - Post Malone

5. (4) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (7) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

7. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

8. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (9) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

10. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

• For the week of Feb 1

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
