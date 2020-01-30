Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (4) Psycho - Red Velvet
5. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6. (7) Yummy - Justin Bieber
7. (9) Any Song - Zico
8. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
• For the week of Jan 29 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (2) Life Is Good - Future Featuring Drake
3. (-) Godzilla - Eminem featuring Juice WRLD
4. (3) Circles - Post Malone
5. (4) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (7) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
7. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
8. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (9) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
10. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
• For the week of Feb 1