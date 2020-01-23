Music Charts

Published
44 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (-) Black Swan - BTS

4. (3) Psycho - Red Velvet

5. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

7. (5) Yummy - Justin Bieber

8. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Any Song - Zico

10. (9) Circles - Post Malone

For the week of Jan 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (5) Yummy - Justin Bieber

3. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

4. (4) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

5. (3) Psycho - Red Velvet

6. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel

7. (6) Circles - Post Malone

8. (9) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (8) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

For the week ending Jan 20

HIT FM

1. (3) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen

2. (2) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang 3. (1) Full Stop - G.E.M

4. (19) See You Then - Azora Chin

5. (14) When We Were Young - Eric Chou

6. (11) Tenderness #MaydayBlue20th - Mayday featuring Stefanie Sun

7. (7) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai

8. (-) In A Heartbeat - Elva Hsiao

9. (6) Don't Need A Boyfriend - Tifa Chen

10. (5) Peeping: 20th Anniversary - Wu Ching-feng

For the week ending Jan 12

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 23, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content