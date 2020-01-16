Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (4) Psycho - Red Velvet
4. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. (5) Yummy - Justin Bieber
6. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
7. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou and Ashin
9. (7) Circles - Post Malone
10. (-) Rare - Selena Gomez
- For the week of Jan 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (3) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (2) Psycho - Red Velvet
4. (4) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
5. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber
6. (5) Circles - Post Malone
7. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel
8. (6) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
9. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
10. (10) Mean It - Lauv
- For the week ending Jan 13
BILLBOARD
1. (3) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber
3. (1) Circles - Post Malone
4. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
5. (9) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
6. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
8. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo
9. (5) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
10. (10) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
- For the week of Jan 18
HIT FM
1. (1) Full Stop - G.E.M.
2. (3) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang
3. (-) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen
4. (11) Werewolves - Nine Chen featuring Feng Ze
5. (4) Peeping: 20th Anniversary - Wu Ching-feng
6. (5) Don't Need A Boyfriend - Tifa Chen
7. (9) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai
8. (6) Ophelia - Waa Wei
9. (7) Two Zero Three - Mao Buyi
10. (17) Bangkok - Wakin Chau
- For the week ending Jan 5