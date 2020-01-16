Music Charts

Published
45 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (4) Psycho - Red Velvet

4. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

5. (5) Yummy - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

7. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou and Ashin

9. (7) Circles - Post Malone

10. (-) Rare - Selena Gomez

  • For the week of Jan 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (3) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (2) Psycho - Red Velvet

4. (4) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

5. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber

6. (5) Circles - Post Malone

7. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel

8. (6) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

9. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

10. (10) Mean It - Lauv

  • For the week ending Jan 13

BILLBOARD

1. (3) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber

3. (1) Circles - Post Malone

4. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

5. (9) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

6. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

8. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo

9. (5) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

10. (10) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

  • For the week of Jan 18

HIT FM

1. (1) Full Stop - G.E.M.

2. (3) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang

3. (-) Close Up Of Happiness - Leo Chen

4. (11) Werewolves - Nine Chen featuring Feng Ze

5. (4) Peeping: 20th Anniversary - Wu Ching-feng

6. (5) Don't Need A Boyfriend - Tifa Chen

7. (9) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai

8. (6) Ophelia - Waa Wei

9. (7) Two Zero Three - Mao Buyi

10. (17) Bangkok - Wakin Chau

  • For the week ending Jan 5
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 16, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
