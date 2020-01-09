Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (4) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (3) Psycho - Red Velvet
5. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber
6. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
7. (7) Circles - Post Malone
8. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (10) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
10. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
• For the week of Jan 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (-) Psycho - Red Velvet
3. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
4. (3) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (6) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
7. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel
8. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (10) Mean It - Lauv
• For the week ending Jan 6
BILLBOARD
1. (5) Circles - Post Malone
2. (9) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (13) The Box - Roddy Ricch
4. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
6. (10) Good As Hell - Lizzo
7. (14) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
8. (38) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott
9. (17) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
10. (18) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
• For the week of Jan 11
HIT FM
1. (1) Full Stop - G.E.M.
2. (3) Sparrow - Li Ronghao
3. (4) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang
4. (12) Peeping: 20th Anniversary - Wu Ching-feng
5. (-) Don't Need A Boyfriend - Tifa Chen
6. (2) Ophelia - Waa Wei
7. (13) Two Zero Three - Mao Buyi
8. (6) I Truly Believe - Jay Chou
9. (7) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai
10. (9) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)
• For the week ending Dec 29