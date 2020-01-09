Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (4) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (3) Psycho - Red Velvet

5. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber

6. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

7. (7) Circles - Post Malone

8. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (10) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

10. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

• For the week of Jan 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (-) Psycho - Red Velvet

3. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

4. (3) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (6) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

7. (7) Falling - Trevor Daniel

8. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (10) Mean It - Lauv

• For the week ending Jan 6

BILLBOARD

1. (5) Circles - Post Malone

2. (9) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (13) The Box - Roddy Ricch

4. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

6. (10) Good As Hell - Lizzo

7. (14) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

8. (38) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott

9. (17) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

10. (18) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

• For the week of Jan 11

HIT FM

1. (1) Full Stop - G.E.M.

2. (3) Sparrow - Li Ronghao

3. (4) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang

4. (12) Peeping: 20th Anniversary - Wu Ching-feng

5. (-) Don't Need A Boyfriend - Tifa Chen

6. (2) Ophelia - Waa Wei

7. (13) Two Zero Three - Mao Buyi

8. (6) I Truly Believe - Jay Chou

9. (7) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai

10. (9) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)

• For the week ending Dec 29

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
