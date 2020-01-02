Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (-) Psycho - Red Velvet

4. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

5. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (4) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora

7. (7) Circles - Post Malone

8. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (8) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

For the week of Dec 31 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

3. (2) Circles - Post Malone

4. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

5. (-) Futsal Shuffle 2020 - Lil Uzi Vert

6. (10) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

7. (7) Memories - Maroon 5

8. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (15) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

10. (5) Good As Hell - Lizzo

For the week of Dec 28

HIT FM

1. (13) Full Stop - G.E.M.

2. (4) Ophelia - Waa Wei

3. (1) Sparrow - Li Ronghao

4. (12) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang

5. (3) Not Bad - Dylan Xiong

6. (-) I Truly Believe - Jay Chou

7. (8) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai

8. (-) Forget Me Not - Christine Fan

9. (5) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)

10. (6) Nonessential - Buddha Jump

For the week ending Dec 22

