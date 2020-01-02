Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (-) Psycho - Red Velvet
4. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
5. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (4) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora
7. (7) Circles - Post Malone
8. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (8) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
• For the week of Dec 31 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
3. (2) Circles - Post Malone
4. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
5. (-) Futsal Shuffle 2020 - Lil Uzi Vert
6. (10) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
7. (7) Memories - Maroon 5
8. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (15) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
10. (5) Good As Hell - Lizzo
• For the week of Dec 28
HIT FM
1. (13) Full Stop - G.E.M.
2. (4) Ophelia - Waa Wei
3. (1) Sparrow - Li Ronghao
4. (12) Delete, Reset - Rainie Yang
5. (3) Not Bad - Dylan Xiong
6. (-) I Truly Believe - Jay Chou
7. (8) Never See Me Cry - Nicole Lai
8. (-) Forget Me Not - Christine Fan
9. (5) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)
10. (6) Nonessential - Buddha Jump
• For the week ending Dec 22