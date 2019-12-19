Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (4) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora
5. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (9) Circles - Post Malone
8. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
9. (10) Won't Cry - Jay Chou and Ashin Chen
10. (7) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
• For the week of Dec 18 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
3. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (2) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
5. (4) Circles - Post Malone
6. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (7) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora
8. (10) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (6) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
10. (8) Mean It - Lauv
• For the week ending Dec 16
BILLBOARD
1. (3) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (2) Circles - Post Malone
3. (8) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
4. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo
6. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
7. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
8. (-) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
9. (13) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
10. (18) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
• For the week of Dec 21
HIT FM
1. (-) Sparrow - Li Ronghao
2. (6) Good Night - Lay Zhang
3. (-) Ophelia - Waa Wei
4. (1) Celebration Of Oneself - Rainie Yang
5. (4) First Feeling - Rex Li
6. (3) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)
7. (-) Nonessential - Buddha Jump
8. (2) Rebirth - Cai Xukun
9. (10) Ballad - J.Sheon
10. (-) One Thought, One Life - Li Jian
• For the week ending Dec 8