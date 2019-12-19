Music Charts

Published
22 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (4) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora

5. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (9) Circles - Post Malone

8. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

9. (10) Won't Cry - Jay Chou and Ashin Chen

10. (7) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

For the week of Dec 18 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

3. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (2) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

5. (4) Circles - Post Malone

6. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (7) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora

8. (10) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (6) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

10. (8) Mean It - Lauv

• For the week ending Dec 16

BILLBOARD

1. (3) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (2) Circles - Post Malone

3. (8) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

4. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo

6. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

7. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

8. (-) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

9. (13) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

10. (18) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

• For the week of Dec 21

HIT FM

1. (-) Sparrow - Li Ronghao

2. (6) Good Night - Lay Zhang

3. (-) Ophelia - Waa Wei

4. (1) Celebration Of Oneself - Rainie Yang

5. (4) First Feeling - Rex Li

6. (3) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)

7. (-) Nonessential - Buddha Jump

8. (2) Rebirth - Cai Xukun

9. (10) Ballad - J.Sheon

10. (-) One Thought, One Life - Li Jian

For the week ending Dec 8

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 19, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content