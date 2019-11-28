Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

4. (2) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

5. (-) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

6. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

7. (6) Circles - Post Malone

8. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (-) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora

• For the week of Nov 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (2) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

3. (3) Mean It - Lauv

4. (4) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. (7) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

8. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (10) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

• For the week ending Nov 25

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Circles - Post Malone

2. (1) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

3. (4) Good As Hell - Lizzo

4. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

5. (8) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

6. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (74) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

9. (10) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

10. (6) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

• For the week of Nov 30

HIT FM

1. (4) Eternal Love - Kris Wu

2. (2) Story~lines - Wu Ching-feng

3. (7) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)

4. (3) Otomen - Yoga Lin

5. (9) I'm Too Hot! - PongPong

6. (-) Celebration Of Oneself - Rainie Yang

7. (6) Gravity - Karry Wang and Jolin Tsai

8. (20) Back To Earth - Evan Guo

9. (17) Repentance - Naiwen Yang

10 (10) Miss You - Pets Tseng

• For the week ending Nov 17

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
