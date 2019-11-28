Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
4. (2) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
5. (-) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
6. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
7. (6) Circles - Post Malone
8. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (-) Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel and Aurora
• For the week of Nov 27 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (2) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
3. (3) Mean It - Lauv
4. (4) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
7. (7) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
8. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (10) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
• For the week ending Nov 25
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Circles - Post Malone
2. (1) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
3. (4) Good As Hell - Lizzo
4. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
5. (8) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
6. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (74) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
9. (10) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
10. (6) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
• For the week of Nov 30
HIT FM
1. (4) Eternal Love - Kris Wu
2. (2) Story~lines - Wu Ching-feng
3. (7) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)
4. (3) Otomen - Yoga Lin
5. (9) I'm Too Hot! - PongPong
6. (-) Celebration Of Oneself - Rainie Yang
7. (6) Gravity - Karry Wang and Jolin Tsai
8. (20) Back To Earth - Evan Guo
9. (17) Repentance - Naiwen Yang
10 (10) Miss You - Pets Tseng
• For the week ending Nov 17