Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
5. (3) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
6. (5) Circles - Post Malone
7. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
8. (7) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (8) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
• For the week of Nov 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
3. (-) Mean It - Lauv
4. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
5. (2) Circles - Post Malone
6. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
7. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
8. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
• For the week ending Nov 17
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
2. (2) Circles - Post Malone
3. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo
5. (9) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (4) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
9. (8) Panini - Lil Nas X
10. (10) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
• For the week of Nov 17
HIT FM
1. (1) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin
2. (-) Story~lines - Wu Ching-feng
3. (2) Otomen - Yoga Lin
4. (-) Eternal Love - Kris Wu
5. (4) Hutong Youth - Zhou Shen
6. (3) Gravity - Karry Wang and Jolin Tsai
7. (-) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)
8. (12) Early Autumn And You - Ol' Fan Next Door
9. (-) I'm Too Hot! - PongPong
10 (17) Miss You - Pets Tseng
• For the week ending Nov 10