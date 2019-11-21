Music Charts

Published
43 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

5. (3) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

6. (5) Circles - Post Malone

7. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

8. (7) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (8) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

• For the week of Nov 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

3. (-) Mean It - Lauv

4. (-) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

5. (2) Circles - Post Malone

6. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

8. (8) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

• For the week ending Nov 17

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

2. (2) Circles - Post Malone

3. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo

5. (9) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (4) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (5) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

9. (8) Panini - Lil Nas X

10. (10) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

• For the week of Nov 17

HIT FM

1. (1) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin

2. (-) Story~lines - Wu Ching-feng

3. (2) Otomen - Yoga Lin

4. (-) Eternal Love - Kris Wu

5. (4) Hutong Youth - Zhou Shen

6. (3) Gravity - Karry Wang and Jolin Tsai

7. (-) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)

8. (12) Early Autumn And You - Ol' Fan Next Door

9. (-) I'm Too Hot! - PongPong

10 (17) Miss You - Pets Tseng

• For the week ending Nov 10

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
