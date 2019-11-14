Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

8. (7) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

  • For the week of Nov 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (3) Circles - Post Malone

3. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

5. (2) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (-) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

8. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (8) Feelings - Lauv 10.

(10) Hot Girl Bummer - Blackbear

  • For the week ending Nov 11

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

2. (3) Circles - Post Malone

3. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (5) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

5. (1) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

6. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo

7. (8) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (9) Panini - Lil Nas X

9. (11) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (12) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

  • For the week of Nov 16

HIT FM

1. (1) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin

2. (3) Otomen - Yoga Lin

3. (-) Gravity - Karry Wang and Jolin Tsai

4. (4) Hutong Youth - Zhou Shen

5. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

6. (-) Back To Earth - Evan Guo

7. (-) Conversations With ET - Hua Chenyu

8. (12) At Thirty - Wei Li-an

9. (6) In A Flash - Nicole Lai

10. (5) First-Time Human - Taiyi

  • For the week ending Nov 3
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 14, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content