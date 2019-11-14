Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (3) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
7. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
8. (7) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- For the week of Nov 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (3) Circles - Post Malone
3. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
5. (2) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (-) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
8. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (8) Feelings - Lauv 10.
(10) Hot Girl Bummer - Blackbear
- For the week ending Nov 11
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
2. (3) Circles - Post Malone
3. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (5) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
5. (1) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
6. (6) Good As Hell - Lizzo
7. (8) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (9) Panini - Lil Nas X
9. (11) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (12) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
- For the week of Nov 16
HIT FM
1. (1) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin
2. (3) Otomen - Yoga Lin
3. (-) Gravity - Karry Wang and Jolin Tsai
4. (4) Hutong Youth - Zhou Shen
5. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
6. (-) Back To Earth - Evan Guo
7. (-) Conversations With ET - Hua Chenyu
8. (12) At Thirty - Wei Li-an
9. (6) In A Flash - Nicole Lai
10. (5) First-Time Human - Taiyi
- For the week ending Nov 3