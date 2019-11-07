Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

4. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (7) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

7. (4) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

8. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

9. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (10) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B

  • For the week of Nov 6 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (-) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

3. (3) Circles - Post Malone

4. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

5. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

6. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

8. (8) Feelings - Lauv

9. (7) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

10. (-) Hot Girl Bummer - Blackbear

  • For the week ending Nov 4

BILLBOARD

1. (15) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

2. (1) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

3. (4) Circles - Post Malone

4. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

5. (2) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

6. (14) Good As Hell - Lizzo

7. (-) Follow God - Kanye West

8. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

9. (6) Panini - Lil Nas X

10. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

  • For the week of Nov 9

HIT FM

1. (5) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin

2. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

3. (3) Otomen - Yoga Lin

4. (-) Hutong Youth - Zhou Shen

5. (-) First-Time Human - Taiyi

6. (8) In A Flash - Nicole Lai

7. (-) I Am Listening - Kenji Wu

8. (4) Palm - Don Chu

9. (9) When Parallel Lines Meet - Ruth Kueo and Nat Wu

10. (7) Mocking - Joker Xue

  • For the week ending Oct 27
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 07, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
