Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (3) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
4. (5) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
5. (4) Circles - Post Malone
6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (7) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B
8. (8) Feel Special - Twice
9. (9) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
10. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
• For the week of Oct 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (3) Circles - Post Malone
4. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (8) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
6. (4) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
7. (7) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
8. (10) Feelings - Lauv
9. (9) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
10. (-) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
• For the week ending Oct 21
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
4. (6) Circles - Post Malone
5. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. (1) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott
7. (8) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
8. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
9. (10) Panini - Lil Nas X
10. (11) Bandit - Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
• For the week of Oct 26
HIT FM
1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (2) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng
3. (11) Dead Man Tells No Tales - Liao Juntao
4. (14) Palm - Don Chu
5. (13) The Story Of Us - JJ Lin
6. (6) Otomen - Yoga Lin
7. (9) Wish I Was There - Ruth Kueo
8. (10) In A Flash - Nicole Lai
9. (17) OK? OK, OK... - Lexie Liu
10. (8) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
• For the week ending Oct 13