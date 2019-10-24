Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (3) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

4. (5) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

5. (4) Circles - Post Malone

6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (7) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B

8. (8) Feel Special - Twice

9. (9) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

10. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

• For the week of Oct 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Circles - Post Malone

4. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (8) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

7. (7) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

8. (10) Feelings - Lauv

9. (9) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

10. (-) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

• For the week ending Oct 21

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

4. (6) Circles - Post Malone

5. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

6. (1) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott

7. (8) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

8. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

9. (10) Panini - Lil Nas X

10. (11) Bandit - Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

• For the week of Oct 26

HIT FM

1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (2) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng

3. (11) Dead Man Tells No Tales - Liao Juntao

4. (14) Palm - Don Chu

5. (13) The Story Of Us - JJ Lin

6. (6) Otomen - Yoga Lin

7. (9) Wish I Was There - Ruth Kueo

8. (10) In A Flash - Nicole Lai

9. (17) OK? OK, OK... - Lexie Liu

10. (8) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

• For the week ending Oct 13