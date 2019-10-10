Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
3. (4) Memories - Maroon 5
4. (2) Feel Special - Twice
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (-) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
9. (-) Jopping - SuperM
10. (-) Feelings - Lauv
• For the week of Oct 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
3. (9) Feel Special - Twice
4. (3) Circles - Post Malone
5. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (-) Memories - Maroon 5
7. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
8. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
9. (7) Feelings - Lauv
10. (10) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
• For the week ending Oct 7
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (3) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
4. (4) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
5. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7. (8) Circles - Post Malone
8. (6) Panini - Lil Nas X
9. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. (10) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• For the week of Oct 12
HIT FM
1. (4) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (3) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng
3. (1) Mocking - Joker Xue
4. (-) Every Bloom - Naomi Wang
5. (2) I'm Not Fine - Lay Zhang
6. (-) Otomen - Yoga Lin
7. (5) Ruffian's Love Letter - Shin
8. (17) The Story Of Us - JJ Lin
9. (6) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
10. (7) The Stray - Namewee featuring Jam Hsiao
• For the week ending Sept 29