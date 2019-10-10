Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

3. (4) Memories - Maroon 5

4. (2) Feel Special - Twice

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (-) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

9. (-) Jopping - SuperM

10. (-) Feelings - Lauv

• For the week of Oct 9 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

3. (9) Feel Special - Twice

4. (3) Circles - Post Malone

5. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (-) Memories - Maroon 5

7. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

8. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

9. (7) Feelings - Lauv

10. (10) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

• For the week ending Oct 7

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

4. (4) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

5. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

6. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7. (8) Circles - Post Malone

8. (6) Panini - Lil Nas X

9. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

10. (10) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• For the week of Oct 12

HIT FM

1. (4) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (3) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng

3. (1) Mocking - Joker Xue

4. (-) Every Bloom - Naomi Wang

5. (2) I'm Not Fine - Lay Zhang

6. (-) Otomen - Yoga Lin

7. (5) Ruffian's Love Letter - Shin

8. (17) The Story Of Us - JJ Lin

9. (6) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

10. (7) The Stray - Namewee featuring Jam Hsiao

• For the week ending Sept 29

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 10, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content