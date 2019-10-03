Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
3. (10) Feel Special - Twice
4. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
5. (3) Circles - Post Malone
6. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
8. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
9. (6) Lover - Taylor Swift
10. (7) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
• For the week of Oct 2 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (3) Circles - Post Malone
4. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
6. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
7. (8) Feelings - Lauv
8. (7) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
9. (-) Feel Special - Twice
10. (9) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
• For the week ending Sept 30
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
4. (6) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
5. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. (5) Panini - Lil Nas X
7. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
8. (9) Circles - Post Malone
9. (8) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. (10) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• For the week of Oct 5
HIT FM
1. (6) Mocking - Joker Xue
2. (15) I'm Not Fine - Lay Zhang
3. (-) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng
4. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
5. (-) Ruffian's Love Letter - Shin
6. (1) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
7. (9) The Stray - Namewee featuring Jam Hsiao
8. (7) The Right Time - JJ Lin
9. (3) Dead Man Tells No Tale - Liao Juntao
10. (18) Love Knot - Zhou Shen
• For the week ending Sept 22