Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

3. (10) Feel Special - Twice

4. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

5. (3) Circles - Post Malone

6. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

8. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

9. (6) Lover - Taylor Swift

10. (7) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

• For the week of Oct 2 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Circles - Post Malone

4. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

6. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

7. (8) Feelings - Lauv

8. (7) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

9. (-) Feel Special - Twice

10. (9) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

• For the week ending Sept 30

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

4. (6) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

5. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

6. (5) Panini - Lil Nas X

7. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

8. (9) Circles - Post Malone

9. (8) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

10. (10) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• For the week of Oct 5

HIT FM

1. (6) Mocking - Joker Xue

2. (15) I'm Not Fine - Lay Zhang

3. (-) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng

4. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

5. (-) Ruffian's Love Letter - Shin

6. (1) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

7. (9) The Stray - Namewee featuring Jam Hsiao

8. (7) The Right Time - JJ Lin

9. (3) Dead Man Tells No Tale - Liao Juntao

10. (18) Love Knot - Zhou Shen

• For the week ending Sept 22

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 03, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
