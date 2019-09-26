Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (7) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (2) Circles - Post Malone
4. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (-) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (4) Lover - Taylor Swift
7. (3) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
8. (6) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
9. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (-) Feel Special - Twice
• For the week of Sept 25 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (2) Circles - Post Malone
4. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
6. (4) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
7. (-) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
8. (-) Feelings - Lauv
9. (6) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
10. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie
• For the week ending Sept 23
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (14) Panini - Lil Nas X
6. (6) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (3) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
9. (4) Circles - Post Malone
10. (11) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• For the week of Sept 28
HIT FM
1. (1) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
2. (6) Adult - Jiao Maiqi
3. (17) Dead Man Tells No Tale - Liao Juntao
4. (5) Broken - Coco Lee
5. (2) Space - Wu Ching-feng
6. (-) Mocking - Joker Xue
7. (4) The Right Time - JJ Lin
8. (3) It All Concerns Me - Don Chu
9. (-) The Stray - Namewee featuring Jam Hsiao
10. (8) Let's Elope - Taiyi
• For the week ending Sept 15