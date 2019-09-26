Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (7) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (2) Circles - Post Malone

4. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (-) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (4) Lover - Taylor Swift

7. (3) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

8. (6) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

9. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (-) Feel Special - Twice

• For the week of Sept 25 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (2) Circles - Post Malone

4. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

6. (4) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

7. (-) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

8. (-) Feelings - Lauv

9. (6) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

10. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie

• For the week ending Sept 23

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (14) Panini - Lil Nas X

6. (6) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (3) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

9. (4) Circles - Post Malone

10. (11) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• For the week of Sept 28

HIT FM

1. (1) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

2. (6) Adult - Jiao Maiqi

3. (17) Dead Man Tells No Tale - Liao Juntao

4. (5) Broken - Coco Lee

5. (2) Space - Wu Ching-feng

6. (-) Mocking - Joker Xue

7. (4) The Right Time - JJ Lin

8. (3) It All Concerns Me - Don Chu

9. (-) The Stray - Namewee featuring Jam Hsiao

10. (8) Let's Elope - Taiyi

• For the week ending Sept 15

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
