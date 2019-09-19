Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (3) Circles - Post Malone
3. (-) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
4. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift
5. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
7. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou and Ashin Chen
8. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
10. (6) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
• For the week of Sept 18 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Circles - Post Malone
3. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
4. (3) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
5. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (6) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
7. (8) Lover - Taylor Swift
8. (7) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
9. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
10. (9) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie
• For the week ending Sept 16
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (10) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
4. (7) Circles - Post Malone
5. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (4) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
7. (6) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (-) Take What You Want - Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
9. (11) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (14) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
• For the week of Sept 21
HIT FM
1. (2) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
2. (1) Space - Wu Ching-feng
3. (4) It All Concerns Me - Don Chu
4. (8) The Right Time - JJ Lin
5. (5) Broken - Coco Lee
6. (-) Adult - Jiao Maiqi
7. (7) Our Times - Priscilla Abby x Fuying & Sam
8. (-) Let's Elope - Taiyi
9. (3) Eighteen - Chen Xuening
10. (10) Airplane Mode - 9m88 ft. Leo Wang
• For the week ending Sept 8