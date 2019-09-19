Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (3) Circles - Post Malone

3. (-) Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels) - Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

4. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift

5. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

7. (-) Won't Cry - Jay Chou and Ashin Chen

8. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

10. (6) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

• For the week of Sept 18 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Circles - Post Malone

3. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

4. (3) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

5. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (6) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

7. (8) Lover - Taylor Swift

8. (7) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

9. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

10. (9) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie

• For the week ending Sept 16

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (10) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

4. (7) Circles - Post Malone

5. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (4) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

7. (6) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (-) Take What You Want - Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott

9. (11) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (14) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

• For the week of Sept 21

HIT FM

1. (2) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

2. (1) Space - Wu Ching-feng

3. (4) It All Concerns Me - Don Chu

4. (8) The Right Time - JJ Lin

5. (5) Broken - Coco Lee

6. (-) Adult - Jiao Maiqi

7. (7) Our Times - Priscilla Abby x Fuying & Sam

8. (-) Let's Elope - Taiyi

9. (3) Eighteen - Chen Xuening

10. (10) Airplane Mode - 9m88 ft. Leo Wang

• For the week ending Sept 8