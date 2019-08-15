Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (2) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
4. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
5. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
6. (7) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
7. (10) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
8. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie
9. (7) ICY - Itzy 10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week of Aug 14 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
4. (4) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
5. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
6. (7) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (-) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
9. (10) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (-) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
• For the week ending Aug 13
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (4) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
5. (5) Talk - Khalid
6. (6) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. (7) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
9. (8) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. (10) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
• For the week of Aug 17
HIT FM
1. (3) Wa - Chris Lee
2. (-) Confession - Pets Tseng
3. (7) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun
4. (4) I Go - Nickthereal
5. (9) Love Till The End Of The World - Cody Hong
6. (12) Miss Similar - G.E.M
7. (-) Summer Time - BBT
8. (14) Slow - Joker Xue
9. (6) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng
10. (-) I Really Like - MD Liu Yuning
• For the week ending Aug 4