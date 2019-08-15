Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (2) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

4. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

5. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

6. (7) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

7. (10) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

8. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie

9. (7) ICY - Itzy 10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week of Aug 14 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

4. (4) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

5. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

6. (7) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (-) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

9. (10) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (-) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

• For the week ending Aug 13

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (4) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

5. (5) Talk - Khalid

6. (6) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

7. (7) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

8. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

9. (8) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

10. (10) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

• For the week of Aug 17

HIT FM

1. (3) Wa - Chris Lee

2. (-) Confession - Pets Tseng

3. (7) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun

4. (4) I Go - Nickthereal

5. (9) Love Till The End Of The World - Cody Hong

6. (12) Miss Similar - G.E.M

7. (-) Summer Time - BBT

8. (14) Slow - Joker Xue

9. (6) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng

10. (-) I Really Like - MD Liu Yuning

• For the week ending Aug 4

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
