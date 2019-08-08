Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

5. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

6. (-) ICY - Itzy

7. (5) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

8. (-) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie

9. (7) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (6) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

• For the week of Aug 7 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

4. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

5. (5) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

6. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (-) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

9. (10) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (6) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

• For the week ending Aug 7

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (5) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

5. (4) Talk - Khalid

6. (11) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

7. (6) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

8. (7) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

9. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

10. (19) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

• For the week of Aug 10

HIT FM

1. (1) Puppet - Joker Xue

2. (7) Hello - Isabelle Huang

3. (3) Wa - Chris Lee

4. (14) I Go - Nickthereal

5. (4) Alchemy - Shin

6. (2) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng

7. (-) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun

8. (5) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

9. (6) Love Till The End Of The World - Cody Hong

10. (9) I Miss You More - Bii

• For the week ending July 28

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
