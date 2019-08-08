Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
5. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
6. (-) ICY - Itzy
7. (5) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
8. (-) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie
9. (7) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (6) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
• For the week of Aug 7 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
4. (-) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
5. (5) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
6. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (-) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
9. (10) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (6) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
• For the week ending Aug 7
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (5) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
5. (4) Talk - Khalid
6. (11) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. (6) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. (7) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
9. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
10. (19) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
• For the week of Aug 10
HIT FM
1. (1) Puppet - Joker Xue
2. (7) Hello - Isabelle Huang
3. (3) Wa - Chris Lee
4. (14) I Go - Nickthereal
5. (4) Alchemy - Shin
6. (2) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng
7. (-) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun
8. (5) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
9. (6) Love Till The End Of The World - Cody Hong
10. (9) I Miss You More - Bii
• For the week ending July 28