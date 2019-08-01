Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
5. (5) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
6. (6) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
7. (8) It's You - Ali Gatie
8. (9) Kill This Love - Blackpink
9. (10) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
10. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
• For the week of July 31 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
4. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
5. (4) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber
8. (8) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
9. (10) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
10. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie
• For the week ending July 31
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (5) Talk - Khalid
5. (6) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
6. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
7. (7) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
8. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
9. (9) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
10. (13) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
• For the week of Aug 3
HIT FM
1. (1) Puppet - Joker Xue
2. (2) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng
3. (15) Wa - Chris Lee
4. (3) Alchemy - Shin
5. (7) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
6. (11) Love Till The End Of The World - Cody Hong
7. (10) Hello - Isabelle Huang
8. (8) The One Who Believes In You - Eason Chan
9. (-) I Miss You More - Bii
10. (5) Romance - Jolin Tsai
• For the week ending July 21