Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

5. (5) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

6. (6) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

7. (8) It's You - Ali Gatie

8. (9) Kill This Love - Blackpink

9. (10) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

10. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

• For the week of July 31 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

4. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

5. (4) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

8. (8) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

9. (10) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

10. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie

• For the week ending July 31

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (4) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (5) Talk - Khalid

5. (6) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

6. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

7. (7) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

8. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

9. (9) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

10. (13) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

• For the week of Aug 3

HIT FM

1. (1) Puppet - Joker Xue

2. (2) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng

3. (15) Wa - Chris Lee

4. (3) Alchemy - Shin

5. (7) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

6. (11) Love Till The End Of The World - Cody Hong

7. (10) Hello - Isabelle Huang

8. (8) The One Who Believes In You - Eason Chan

9. (-) I Miss You More - Bii

10. (5) Romance - Jolin Tsai

• For the week ending July 21