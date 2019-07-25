Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (-) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

5. (4) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

6. (6) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

7. (5) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B

8. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie

9. (8) Kill This Love - Blackpink

10. (10) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

• For the week of July 24 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

5. (-) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

6. (8) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (5) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

9. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (7) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

• For the week ending July 24

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (6) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

5. (4) Talk - Khalid

6. (7) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

7. (3) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

8. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

9. (9) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

10. (12) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

• For the week of July 27

HIT FM

1. (1) Puppet - Joker Xue

2. (8) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng

3. (3) Alchemy - Shin

4. (6) Hip Hop No Party - MC HotDog

5. (4) Romance - Jolin Tsai

6. (7) One Remembers - Azora Chin

7. (20) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

8. (-) The One Who Believes In You - Eason Chan

9. (5) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer

10. (-) Hello - Isabelle Huang

• For the week ending July 14