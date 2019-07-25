Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (-) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
5. (4) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
6. (6) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
7. (5) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B
8. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie
9. (8) Kill This Love - Blackpink
10. (10) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
• For the week of July 24 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
5. (-) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
6. (8) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (5) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
9. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (7) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
• For the week ending July 24
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (6) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. (4) Talk - Khalid
6. (7) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
7. (3) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
8. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
9. (9) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
10. (12) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
• For the week of July 27
HIT FM
1. (1) Puppet - Joker Xue
2. (8) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng
3. (3) Alchemy - Shin
4. (6) Hip Hop No Party - MC HotDog
5. (4) Romance - Jolin Tsai
6. (7) One Remembers - Azora Chin
7. (20) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
8. (-) The One Who Believes In You - Eason Chan
9. (5) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer
10. (-) Hello - Isabelle Huang
• For the week ending July 14