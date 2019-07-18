Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (4) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
5. (-) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B
6. (3) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
7. (-) Antisocial - Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott
8. (7) Kill This Love - Blackpink
9. (8) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (6) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- For the week of July 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (6) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
5. (4) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
6. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (5) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
8. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber
9. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (-) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B
- For the week ending July 17
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
4. (3) Talk - Khalid
5. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
8. (7) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
9. (8) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
10. (10) Suge - DaBaby
- For the week of July 20
HIT FM
1. (2) Puppet - Joker Xue
2. (3) Fancy - Coco Lee
3. (16) Alchemy - Shin
4. (7) Romance - Jolin Tsai
5. (1) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer
6. (8) Hip Hop No Party - MC HotDog
7. (15) One Remembers - Azora Chin
8. (-) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng
9. (5) Slow-To-Cool-Down - Fish Leong
10. (13) Foodie - Lizz Chloe
- For the week ending July 7