Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (4) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

5. (-) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B

6. (3) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

7. (-) Antisocial - Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott

8. (7) Kill This Love - Blackpink

9. (8) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (6) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

For the week of July 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (6) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

5. (4) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

6. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (5) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

8. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

9. (9) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (-) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B

For the week ending July 17

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

4. (3) Talk - Khalid

5. (5) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

8. (7) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

9. (8) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

10. (10) Suge - DaBaby

For the week of July 20

HIT FM

1. (2) Puppet - Joker Xue

2. (3) Fancy - Coco Lee

3. (16) Alchemy - Shin

4. (7) Romance - Jolin Tsai

5. (1) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer

6. (8) Hip Hop No Party - MC HotDog

7. (15) One Remembers - Azora Chin

8. (-) The Carnival In Babel - Wu Ching-feng

9. (5) Slow-To-Cool-Down - Fish Leong

10. (13) Foodie - Lizz Chloe