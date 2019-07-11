Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
4. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (4) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
7. (8) Kill This Love - Blackpink
8. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie
9. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. (9) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
•For the week of July 10 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
5. (5) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
6. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
7. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
8. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie
10. (9) Never Really Over - Katy Perry
•For the week ending July 10
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (4) Talk - Khalid
4. (5) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
5. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6. (11) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
7. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
8. (12) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
9. (9) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
10. (7) Suge - DaBaby
•For the week of July 13
HIT FM
1. (1) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer
2. (-) Puppet - Joker Xue
3. (3) Fancy - Coco Lee
4. (15) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
5. (11) Slow-To-Cool-Down - Fish Leong
6. (6) Smooth - Gary Chaw
7. (-) Romance - Jolin Tsai
8. (14) Hip Hop No Party - MC HotDog
9. (4) Hot Youth - Roy Wang
10. (2) Better Fly - Bii
•For the week ending June 30