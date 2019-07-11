Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

4. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (4) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

7. (8) Kill This Love - Blackpink

8. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie

9. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

10. (9) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

•For the week of July 10 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (3) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

5. (5) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

6. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

7. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

8. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie

10. (9) Never Really Over - Katy Perry

•For the week ending July 10

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (4) Talk - Khalid

4. (5) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

5. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6. (11) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

7. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

8. (12) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

9. (9) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

10. (7) Suge - DaBaby

•For the week of July 13

HIT FM

1. (1) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer

2. (-) Puppet - Joker Xue

3. (3) Fancy - Coco Lee

4. (15) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

5. (11) Slow-To-Cool-Down - Fish Leong

6. (6) Smooth - Gary Chaw

7. (-) Romance - Jolin Tsai

8. (14) Hip Hop No Party - MC HotDog

9. (4) Hot Youth - Roy Wang

10. (2) Better Fly - Bii

•For the week ending June 30