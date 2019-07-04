Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

4. (3) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

5. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

7. (-) Heartbeat (BTS World Original Soundtrack) - BTS

8. (5) Kill This Love - Blackpink

9. (7) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

10. (10) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

• For the week of July 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

4. (7) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

5. (4) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

6. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7. (6) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

8. (3) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

9. (8) Never Really Over - Katy Perry

10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending July 3

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Bad Guy -Billie Eilish

4. (4) Talk - Khalid

5. (5) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

6. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

7. (9) Suge - DaBaby

8. (7) Money In The Grave -Drake featuring Rick Ross

9. (10) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

10. (8) Wow. - Post Malone

• For the week of July 6

HIT FM

1. (7) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer

2. (1) Better Fly - Bii

3. (-) Fancy - Coco Lee

4. (4) Hot Youth - Roy Wang

5. (-) Nymph Of The Luo River - Sing Girls

6. (15) Smooth - Gary Chaw

7. (2) As A Monster -Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng

8. (8) Foodie - Lizz Chloe

9. (-) Hi Wei Lai - Gemini

10. (6) Beautiful, Ugly & Me - Lion

• For the week ending June 23