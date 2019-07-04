Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
4. (3) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
5. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
7. (-) Heartbeat (BTS World Original Soundtrack) - BTS
8. (5) Kill This Love - Blackpink
9. (7) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
10. (10) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
• For the week of July 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. (7) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
5. (4) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
6. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7. (6) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
8. (3) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
9. (8) Never Really Over - Katy Perry
10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending July 3
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (3) Bad Guy -Billie Eilish
4. (4) Talk - Khalid
5. (5) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
6. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
7. (9) Suge - DaBaby
8. (7) Money In The Grave -Drake featuring Rick Ross
9. (10) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
10. (8) Wow. - Post Malone
• For the week of July 6
HIT FM
1. (7) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer
2. (1) Better Fly - Bii
3. (-) Fancy - Coco Lee
4. (4) Hot Youth - Roy Wang
5. (-) Nymph Of The Luo River - Sing Girls
6. (15) Smooth - Gary Chaw
7. (2) As A Monster -Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng
8. (8) Foodie - Lizz Chloe
9. (-) Hi Wei Lai - Gemini
10. (6) Beautiful, Ugly & Me - Lion
• For the week ending June 23