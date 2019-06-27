Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (3) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

4. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

5. (4) Kill This Love - Blackpink

6. (8) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7. (6) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

8. (7) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward

9. (10) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

10. (-) Never Really Over - Katy Perry

• For the week of June 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (5) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

4. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

5. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (3) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

7. (8) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

8. (-) Never Really Over - Katy Perry

9. (6) Kill This Love - Blackpink

10. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie

• For the week ending June 26

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (3) Talk - Khalid

5. (5) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

7. (-) Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross

8. (6) Wow. - Post Malone

9. (8) Suge - DaBaby

10. (9) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

• For the week of June 29

HIT FM

1. (1) Better Fly - Bii

2. (2) As A Monster - Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng

3. (4) You & I - Coco Lee

4. (20) Hot Youth - Roy Wang

5. (6) My Name - Jiao Maiqi

6. (-) Beautiful, Ugly & Me - Lion

7. (10) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer

8. (-) Gourmet - Lizz Chloe

9. (3) How Am I - Fish Leong

10. (8) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

• For the week ending June 16