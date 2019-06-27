Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (3) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
4. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
5. (4) Kill This Love - Blackpink
6. (8) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7. (6) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
8. (7) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward
9. (10) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
10. (-) Never Really Over - Katy Perry
• For the week of June 26 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (5) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
4. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
5. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (3) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
7. (8) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
8. (-) Never Really Over - Katy Perry
9. (6) Kill This Love - Blackpink
10. (-) It's You - Ali Gatie
• For the week ending June 26
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (3) Talk - Khalid
5. (5) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
6. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
7. (-) Money In The Grave - Drake featuring Rick Ross
8. (6) Wow. - Post Malone
9. (8) Suge - DaBaby
10. (9) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
• For the week of June 29
HIT FM
1. (1) Better Fly - Bii
2. (2) As A Monster - Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng
3. (4) You & I - Coco Lee
4. (20) Hot Youth - Roy Wang
5. (6) My Name - Jiao Maiqi
6. (-) Beautiful, Ugly & Me - Lion
7. (10) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer
8. (-) Gourmet - Lizz Chloe
9. (3) How Am I - Fish Leong
10. (8) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
• For the week ending June 16