Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
4. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
5. (10) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
6. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
7. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward
8. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
9. (9) Speechless (Aladdin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Naomi Scott
10. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
•For the week of June 19 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (3) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
4. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
5. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
6. (5) Kill This Love - Blackpink
7. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward
8. (-) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha
9. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
10. (10) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brandon Urie
•For the week ending June 19
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (3) Talk - Khalid
4. (5) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
5. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
6. (6) Wow. - Post Malone
7. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
8. (8) Suge - DaBaby
9. (-) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
10. (9) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
•For the week of June 22
HIT FM
1. (3) Better Fly - Bii
2. (2) As A Monster - Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng
3. (1) How Am I - Fish Leong
4. (6) You & I - Coco Lee
5. (5) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.
6. (-) My Name - Jiao Maiqi
7. (17) Let The Water Flow Back - Wu Bai & China Blue
8. (4) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
9. (10) A Night With One Star - Azora Chin
10. (-) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer
•For the week ending June 9