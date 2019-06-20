Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

3. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

4. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink

5. (10) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

6. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

7. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward

8. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

9. (9) Speechless (Aladdin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Naomi Scott

10. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

•For the week of June 19 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

3. (3) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

4. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

5. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

6. (5) Kill This Love - Blackpink

7. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward

8. (-) Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha

9. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

10. (10) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brandon Urie

•For the week ending June 19

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (3) Talk - Khalid

4. (5) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

5. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

6. (6) Wow. - Post Malone

7. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

8. (8) Suge - DaBaby

9. (-) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

10. (9) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

•For the week of June 22

HIT FM

1. (3) Better Fly - Bii

2. (2) As A Monster - Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng

3. (1) How Am I - Fish Leong

4. (6) You & I - Coco Lee

5. (5) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.

6. (-) My Name - Jiao Maiqi

7. (17) Let The Water Flow Back - Wu Bai & China Blue

8. (4) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

9. (10) A Night With One Star - Azora Chin

10. (-) I Will Miss Us In This Moment - Sir Deer

•For the week ending June 9