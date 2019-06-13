Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn and Zhavia Ward
7. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
8. (-) Dream Glow - BTS and Charli XCX
9. Speechless - Naomi Scott
10. (8) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
• For the week of June 12 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS and Halsey
3. (3) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
4. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
5. (4) Kill This Love - Blackpink
6. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayne and Zhavia Ward
7. (-) Dream Glow - BTS and Charli XCX
8. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
9. (9) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
10. (7) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brandon Urie
• For the week ending June 12
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (5) Talk - Khalid
4. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
5. (5) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
6. (7) Wow. - Post Malone
7. (6) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
8. (9) Suge - DaBaby
9. (8) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
10. (10) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
• For the week of June 15
HIT FM
1. (2) How Am I - Fish Leong
2. (12) As A Monster - Chris Li and Wu Ching-feng
3. (5) Better Fly - Bii
4. (3) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
5. (1) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.
6. (4) You & I - Coco Lee
7. (13) Bomba - Unine
8. (8) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu
9. (9) Hi Wei Lai - Gemini
10. (11) A Night With One Star - Azora Chin
• For the week ending June 2