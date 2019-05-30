Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink

4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (-) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn & Zhavia Ward

7. (6) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

8. (8) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

9. (10) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

10. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

• For the week of May 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

3. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

4. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink

5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (10) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn & Zhavia Ward

7. (6) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

8. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

9. (7) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

10. (9) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko

• For the week ending May 29

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

4. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

5. (6) Wow. - Post Malone

6. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

7. (11) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

8. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

9. (12) Talk - Khalid

10. (8) Without Me - Halsey

• For the week of May 25

HIT FM

1. (-) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.

2. (13) Singer - Wu Ching-feng

3. (3) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

4. (6) You & I - Coco Lee

5. (-) How Am I - Fish Leong

6. (10) Bomba - Unine

7. (1) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu

8. (2) On Some Level - Don Chu

9. (4) Twilight - Fish Leong

10. (12) Better Fly - Bii

• For the week ending May 19