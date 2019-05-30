Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (-) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn & Zhavia Ward
7. (6) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
8. (8) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
9. (10) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
10. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
• For the week of May 29 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
4. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (10) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn & Zhavia Ward
7. (6) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
8. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
9. (7) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
10. (9) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko
• For the week ending May 29
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
4. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
5. (6) Wow. - Post Malone
6. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
7. (11) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
8. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
9. (12) Talk - Khalid
10. (8) Without Me - Halsey
• For the week of May 25
HIT FM
1. (-) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.
2. (13) Singer - Wu Ching-feng
3. (3) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
4. (6) You & I - Coco Lee
5. (-) How Am I - Fish Leong
6. (10) Bomba - Unine
7. (1) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu
8. (2) On Some Level - Don Chu
9. (4) Twilight - Fish Leong
10. (12) Better Fly - Bii
• For the week ending May 19