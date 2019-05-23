Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink

4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

5. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

7. (9) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

8. (5) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

9. (-) Fancy - Twice

10. (10) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

• For the week of May 22 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

4. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

5. (6) Wow. - Post Malone

6. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

7. (11) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

8. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

9. (12) Talk - Khalid

10. (8) Without Me - Halsey

• For the week of May 18

HIT FM

1. (2) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang

2. (1) Show Lo - Show Lo

3. (-) On Some Level - Don Chu

4. (3) You & I - Coco Lee

5. (14) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu

6. (5) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin

7. (7) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

8. (10) In The Name Of You - F.I.R

9. (8) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai

10. (6) Twilight - Fish Leong

• For the week ending May 12