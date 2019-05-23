Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
5. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
7. (9) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
8. (5) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
9. (-) Fancy - Twice
10. (10) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
• For the week of May 22 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
4. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
5. (6) Wow. - Post Malone
6. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
7. (11) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
8. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
9. (12) Talk - Khalid
10. (8) Without Me - Halsey
• For the week of May 18
HIT FM
1. (2) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
2. (1) Show Lo - Show Lo
3. (-) On Some Level - Don Chu
4. (3) You & I - Coco Lee
5. (14) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu
6. (5) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin
7. (7) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
8. (10) In The Name Of You - F.I.R
9. (8) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai
10. (6) Twilight - Fish Leong
• For the week ending May 12