Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink
4. (3) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
5. (4) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
6. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7. (6) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
8. (9) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
9. (5) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
10. (-) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
• For the week of May 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
3. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink
4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
7. (7) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko
8. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
9. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
10. (9) Fancy - Twice
• For the week ending May 15
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (-) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
3. (2) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
4. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
5. (-) Homicide - Logic featuring Eminem
6. (3) Wow. - Post Malone
7. (5) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
8. (7) Without Me - Halsey
9. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (6) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
• For the week of May 18
HIT FM
1. (2) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
2. (1) Show Lo - Show Lo
3. (-) On Some Level - Don Chu
4. (3) You & I - Coco Lee
5. (14) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu
6. (5) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin
7. (7) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
8. (10) In The Name Of You - F.I.R
9. (8) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai
10. (6) Twilight - Fish Leong
• For the week ending May 5