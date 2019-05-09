Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink
3. (-) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
4. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
5. (5) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
6. (6) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
7. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
8. (4) Fancy - Twice
9. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
10. (9) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
•For the week of May 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Boy With Luv -BTS featuring Halsey
2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink
3. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
4. (-) If I Can't Have You -Shawn Mendes
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (9) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
7. (6) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko
8. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
9. (4) Fancy - Twice
10. (10) So Am I - Ava Max
•For the week ending May 8
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (100) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
3. (2) Wow. - Post Malone
4. (5) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
5. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
6. (4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
7. (6) Without Me - Halsey
8. (7) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
9. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (8) Talk - Khalid
•For the week of May 11
HIT FM
1. (8) Show Lo - Show Lo
2. (3) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
3. (5) You & I - CoCo Lee
4. (13) Ups And Downs - Koala Liu
5. (4) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin
6. (11) Twilight - Fish Leong
7. (2) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
8. (1) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai
9. (9) The Fool - 831
10. (12) In The Name Of You - F.I.R
•For the week ending April 28