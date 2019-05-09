Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink

3. (-) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

4. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

5. (5) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

6. (6) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

7. (7) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

8. (4) Fancy - Twice

9. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

10. (9) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

•For the week of May 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Boy With Luv -BTS featuring Halsey

2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink

3. (3) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

4. (-) If I Can't Have You -Shawn Mendes

5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (9) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

7. (6) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko

8. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

9. (4) Fancy - Twice

10. (10) So Am I - Ava Max

•For the week ending May 8

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (100) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

3. (2) Wow. - Post Malone

4. (5) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

5. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

6. (4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

7. (6) Without Me - Halsey

8. (7) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

9. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (8) Talk - Khalid

•For the week of May 11

HIT FM

1. (8) Show Lo - Show Lo

2. (3) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang

3. (5) You & I - CoCo Lee

4. (13) Ups And Downs - Koala Liu

5. (4) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin

6. (11) Twilight - Fish Leong

7. (2) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

8. (1) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai

9. (9) The Fool - 831

10. (12) In The Name Of You - F.I.R

•For the week ending April 28