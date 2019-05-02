Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink
3. (-) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
4. (-) Fancy - Twice
5. (3) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
6. (5) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
7. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
8. (8) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
9. (7) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
10. (-) DDu-du Ddu-du - Blackpink
• For the week of May 1 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
2. (2) Wow. - Post Malone
3. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
5. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
6. (5) Without Me - Halsey
7. (7) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
8. (20) Talk - Khalid
9. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (11) Middle Child - J. Cole
• For the week of May 4
HIT FM
1. (6) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai
2. (2) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
3. (1) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
4. (4) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin
5. (-) You & I - CoCo Lee
6. (8) Boo - Li Qi
7. (-) White Hair - Khalil Fong
8. (3) Show Lo - Show Lo
9. (-) The Fool - 831
10. (11) Don't Call Me Bro - Haor featuring Jam Hsiao
• For the week ending April 21
• Information from Spotify not available at press time