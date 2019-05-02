Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink

3. (-) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

4. (-) Fancy - Twice

5. (3) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

6. (5) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

7. (4) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

8. (8) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

9. (7) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

10. (-) DDu-du Ddu-du - Blackpink

• For the week of May 1 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

2. (2) Wow. - Post Malone

3. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

5. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

6. (5) Without Me - Halsey

7. (7) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

8. (20) Talk - Khalid

9. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (11) Middle Child - J. Cole

• For the week of May 4

HIT FM

1. (6) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai

2. (2) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

3. (1) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang

4. (4) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin

5. (-) You & I - CoCo Lee

6. (8) Boo - Li Qi

7. (-) White Hair - Khalil Fong

8. (3) Show Lo - Show Lo

9. (-) The Fool - 831

10. (11) Don't Call Me Bro - Haor featuring Jam Hsiao

• For the week ending April 21

• Information from Spotify not available at press time