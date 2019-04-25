Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink
3. (3) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
4. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
5. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
6. (5) Make It Right - BTS
7. (-) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
8. (-) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
9. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
10. (4) Mikrokosmos - BTS
• For the week of April 24 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
2. (3) Wow. - Post Malone
3. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
5. (5) Without Me - Halsey
6. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
7. (12) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
8. (-) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
9. (11) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (7) Please Me - Cardi B and Bruno Mars
• For the week of April 27
HIT FM
1. (1) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
2. (15) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
3. (4) Show Lo - Show Lo
4. (6) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin
5. (3) Foolish Love - Lala Hsu
6. (13) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai
7. (14) Goodbye Grandma - 831
8. (7) Boo - Li Qi
9. (9) Where Did You Go? - Ariane featuring Dream Walker
10. (5) Brave People Will Have Wings - Milk Coffee
• For the week ending April 14
• Information from Spotify not available at press time