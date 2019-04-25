Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

2. (2) Kill This Love - Blackpink

3. (3) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

4. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

5. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

6. (5) Make It Right - BTS

7. (-) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

8. (-) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

9. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

10. (4) Mikrokosmos - BTS

• For the week of April 24 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

2. (3) Wow. - Post Malone

3. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (4) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

5. (5) Without Me - Halsey

6. (6) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

7. (12) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

8. (-) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

9. (11) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (7) Please Me - Cardi B and Bruno Mars

• For the week of April 27

HIT FM

1. (1) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang

2. (15) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

3. (4) Show Lo - Show Lo

4. (6) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin

5. (3) Foolish Love - Lala Hsu

6. (13) Womxnly - Jolin Tsai

7. (14) Goodbye Grandma - 831

8. (7) Boo - Li Qi

9. (9) Where Did You Go? - Ariane featuring Dream Walker

10. (5) Brave People Will Have Wings - Milk Coffee

• For the week ending April 14

• Information from Spotify not available at press time