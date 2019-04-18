Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

2. (1) Kill This Love - Blackpink

3. (2) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

4. (-) Mikrokosmos - BTS

5. (-) Make It Right - BTS

6. (-) Home - BTS

7. (-) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

8. (-) Jamais Vu - BTS

9. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (-) DDu-du Ddu-du - Blackpink

• For the week of April 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Boy With Luv -BTS featuring Halsey

2. (1) Kill This Love - Blackpink

3. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (10) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

5. (2) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

6. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

7. (-) Mikrokosmos - BTS

8. (5) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko

9. (-) Make It Right - BTS

10. (-) Home - BTS

• For the week ending April 17

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

2. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (4) Wow. - Post Malone

4. (3) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

5. (5) Without Me - Halsey

6. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

7. (6) Please Me - Cardi B and Bruno Mars

8. (16) Better - Khalid

9. (10) Middle Child - J. Cole

10. (9) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

• For the week of April 20

HIT FM

1. (1) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang

2. (17) Don't Call Me Bro - Haor ft. Jam Hsiao

3. (15) Foolish Love - Lala Hsu

4. (14) Show Lo - Show Lo

5. (12) Brave People Will Have Wings - Milk Coffee

6. (-) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin

7. (9) Boo - Li Qi

8. (4) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-Lin

9. (-) Where Did You Go? - Ariane ft. Dream Walker

10. (2) Intersection Of 30 - Yisa Yu

• For the week ending April 7