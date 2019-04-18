Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
2. (1) Kill This Love - Blackpink
3. (2) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
4. (-) Mikrokosmos - BTS
5. (-) Make It Right - BTS
6. (-) Home - BTS
7. (-) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
8. (-) Jamais Vu - BTS
9. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (-) DDu-du Ddu-du - Blackpink
• For the week of April 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Boy With Luv -BTS featuring Halsey
2. (1) Kill This Love - Blackpink
3. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (10) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
5. (2) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
6. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
7. (-) Mikrokosmos - BTS
8. (5) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko
9. (-) Make It Right - BTS
10. (-) Home - BTS
• For the week ending April 17
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
2. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (4) Wow. - Post Malone
4. (3) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
5. (5) Without Me - Halsey
6. (8) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
7. (6) Please Me - Cardi B and Bruno Mars
8. (16) Better - Khalid
9. (10) Middle Child - J. Cole
10. (9) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
• For the week of April 20
HIT FM
1. (1) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
2. (17) Don't Call Me Bro - Haor ft. Jam Hsiao
3. (15) Foolish Love - Lala Hsu
4. (14) Show Lo - Show Lo
5. (12) Brave People Will Have Wings - Milk Coffee
6. (-) Don't Let Me Go Far - Yoga Lin
7. (9) Boo - Li Qi
8. (4) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-Lin
9. (-) Where Did You Go? - Ariane ft. Dream Walker
10. (2) Intersection Of 30 - Yisa Yu
• For the week ending April 7