Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Kill This Love - Blackpink
2. (-) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
3. (-) DDu-du Ddu-du (Remix)- Blackpink
4. (-) Kick It - Blackpink
5. (-) Hope Not - Blackpink
6. (1) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7. (2) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
8. (3) Sucker -Jonas Brothers
9. (4) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
10. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
• For the week of April 10 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Kill This Love - Blackpink
2. (-) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink
3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (1) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
5. (5) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko
6. (-) Kick It - Blackpink
7. (4) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan
8. (3) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
9. (-) Hope Not - Blackpink
10. (9) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
• For the week ending April 10
BILLBOARD
1. (15) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
2. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
4. (2) Wow. - Post Malone
5. (4) Without Me - Halsey
6. (5) Please Me - Cardi B and Bruno Mars
7. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
8. (9) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
9. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
10. (7) Middle Child - J. Cole
• For the week of April 6
HIT FM
1. (-) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang
2. (2) Intersection Of 30 - Yisa Yu
3. (6) First Love - Rachel Liang
4. (1) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-Lin
5. (14) Dear - Boon Hui Lu
6. (4) At Least I Remember - Eric Chou
7. (16) Xiaoyu - Don Chu
8. (7) Behind Me - Namewee
9. (18) Boo - Li Qi
10. (3) Reminder - Mao Buyi
• For the week ending March 31