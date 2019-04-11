Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Kill This Love - Blackpink

2. (-) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

3. (-) DDu-du Ddu-du (Remix)- Blackpink

4. (-) Kick It - Blackpink

5. (-) Hope Not - Blackpink

6. (1) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7. (2) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

8. (3) Sucker -Jonas Brothers

9. (4) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

10. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

• For the week of April 10 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Kill This Love - Blackpink

2. (-) Don't Know What To Do - Blackpink

3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (1) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

5. (5) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko

6. (-) Kick It - Blackpink

7. (4) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan

8. (3) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

9. (-) Hope Not - Blackpink

10. (9) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

• For the week ending April 10

BILLBOARD

1. (15) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

2. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

4. (2) Wow. - Post Malone

5. (4) Without Me - Halsey

6. (5) Please Me - Cardi B and Bruno Mars

7. (-) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

8. (9) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

9. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

10. (7) Middle Child - J. Cole

• For the week of April 6

HIT FM

1. (-) Unlike Us - Della Ding Dang

2. (2) Intersection Of 30 - Yisa Yu

3. (6) First Love - Rachel Liang

4. (1) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-Lin

5. (14) Dear - Boon Hui Lu

6. (4) At Least I Remember - Eric Chou

7. (16) Xiaoyu - Don Chu

8. (7) Behind Me - Namewee

9. (18) Boo - Li Qi

10. (3) Reminder - Mao Buyi

• For the week ending March 31