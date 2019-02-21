Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (3) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande
3. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
4. (-) Dalla Dalla - Itzy
5. (6) Without Me - Halsey
6. (10) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
7. (4) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
8. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
9. (-) Happier - Marshmello & Bastille
10. (-) Solo - Jennie
• For the week of Feb 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande
3. (4) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan
4. (5) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
5. (3) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
7. (-) Dalla Dalla - Itzy
8. (7) Without Me - Halsey
9. (9) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
10. (8) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
• For the week ending Feb 20
HIT FM
1. (1) Half A Life - Ashin
2. (3) Windy - Wu Tsing-fong
3. (2) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai
4. (12) New Species - Chris Lee
5. (5) Talent - Joker Xue
6. (8) Make A Turn In Front - Neko Highway
7. (4) Kisses For The World - Tanya Chua
8. (6) I'm Fine - Apple Kho
9. (10) Forever Young - Eve Ai
10. (16) Honestly Me - Boon Hui Lu
• For the week ending Feb 10
• Information from Billboard is not available at press time.