Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (-) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande

4. (5) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

5. (-) Needy - Ariana Grande

6. (4) Without Me - Halsey

7. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

8. (-) NASA - Ariana Grande

9. (- ) Bloodline - Ariana Grande

10. (7) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

• For the week of Feb 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (-) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande

3. (7) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

4. (4) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan

5. (2) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

6. (5) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt

7. (6) Without Me - Halsey

8. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

9. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

10. (-) Bury A Friend - Billie Eilish

• For the week ending Feb 13

BILLBOARD

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (8) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

3. (2) Without Me - Halsey

4. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

5. (5) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

6. (7) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

7. (6) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

8. (4) Middle Child - J. Cole

9. (9) Wow. - Post Malone

10. (10) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

• For the week of Feb 16.

• Information from Hit FM not available at press time