Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (-) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande
4. (5) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
5. (-) Needy - Ariana Grande
6. (4) Without Me - Halsey
7. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
8. (-) NASA - Ariana Grande
9. (- ) Bloodline - Ariana Grande
10. (7) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
• For the week of Feb 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (-) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande
3. (7) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
4. (4) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan
5. (2) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
6. (5) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
7. (6) Without Me - Halsey
8. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
9. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
10. (-) Bury A Friend - Billie Eilish
• For the week ending Feb 13
BILLBOARD
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (8) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
3. (2) Without Me - Halsey
4. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
5. (5) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
6. (7) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
7. (6) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
8. (4) Middle Child - J. Cole
9. (9) Wow. - Post Malone
10. (10) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
• For the week of Feb 16.
• Information from Hit FM not available at press time