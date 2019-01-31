Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

6. (5) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey

7. (7) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

8. (6) Solo - Jennie

9. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

10. (9)Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

• For the week of Jan 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (5) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (3) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

6. (-) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan

7. (7) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt

8. (6) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

9. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

10. (10) Saturday Nights - Khalid

• For the week ending Jan 30

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Without Me - Halsey

2. (1) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (4) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

4. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

5. (3) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

6. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

7. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

8. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

9. (11) Wow. - Post Malone

10. (10) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

• For the week of Jan 26

HIT FM

1. (8) Talent - Joker Xue

2. (1) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai

3. (-) A Half Is Me - Chen Linong

4. (3) An Addiction To Staying Up Late - Don Chu

5. (17) Kisses For The World - Tanya Chua

6. (2) Resurgence - JJ Lin

7. (6) Forever Young - Eve Ai

8. (10) Fake Monk - Khalil Fong

9. (11) New Species - Chris Lee

10. (-) Half A Life - Ashin

• For the week ending Jan 20

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
