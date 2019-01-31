Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
6. (5) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey
7. (7) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
8. (6) Solo - Jennie
9. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
10. (9)Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
• For the week of Jan 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (5) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (3) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
6. (-) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan
7. (7) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
8. (6) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
9. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
10. (10) Saturday Nights - Khalid
• For the week ending Jan 30
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Without Me - Halsey
2. (1) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (4) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
4. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
5. (3) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
7. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
8. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
9. (11) Wow. - Post Malone
10. (10) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
• For the week of Jan 26
HIT FM
1. (8) Talent - Joker Xue
2. (1) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai
3. (-) A Half Is Me - Chen Linong
4. (3) An Addiction To Staying Up Late - Don Chu
5. (17) Kisses For The World - Tanya Chua
6. (2) Resurgence - JJ Lin
7. (6) Forever Young - Eve Ai
8. (10) Fake Monk - Khalil Fong
9. (11) New Species - Chris Lee
10. (-) Half A Life - Ashin
• For the week ending Jan 20