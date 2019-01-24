Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
2. (1) Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
3. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (5) Without Me – Halsey
5. (2) Everything I Need – Skylar Grey
6. (6) Solo – Jennie
7. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow – A-lin
8. (7) Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
9. (-) Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani
10. (9) Happier – Marshmello & Bastille
• For the week of Jan 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
2. (1) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (2) Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
4. (4) Without Me – Halsey
5. (10) Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani
6. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow – A-lin
7. (7) Way Back Home – Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
8. (6) Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
9. (5) Solo – Jennie
10. (9) Saturday Nights – Khalid
• For the week ending Jan 23
HIT FM
1. (1) Ugly Beauty – Jolin Tsai
2. (8) Resurgence – JJ Lin
3. (12) An Addiction To Staying Up Late – Don Chu
4. (15) Queen Bee – Lady Bees
5. (5) The Time Keeper – Fuying and Sam
6. (7) Forever Young – Eve Ai
7. (6) Is It Okay To Like You – Van Ness Wu
8. (13) Talent – Joker Xue
9. (2) The Will – Tanya Chua
10. (-) Fake Monk – Khalil Fong
• For the week ending Jan 13
• Information from Billboard not available as at press time.