Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

2. (1) Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

3. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (5) Without Me – Halsey

5. (2) Everything I Need – Skylar Grey

6. (6) Solo – Jennie

7. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow – A-lin

8. (7) Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

9. (-) Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

10. (9) Happier – Marshmello & Bastille

• For the week of Jan 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

2. (1) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (2) Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

4. (4) Without Me – Halsey

5. (10) Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

6. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow – A-lin

7. (7) Way Back Home – Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt

8. (6) Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

9. (5) Solo – Jennie

10. (9) Saturday Nights – Khalid

• For the week ending Jan 23

HIT FM

1. (1) Ugly Beauty – Jolin Tsai

2. (8) Resurgence – JJ Lin

3. (12) An Addiction To Staying Up Late – Don Chu

4. (15) Queen Bee – Lady Bees

5. (5) The Time Keeper – Fuying and Sam

6. (7) Forever Young – Eve Ai

7. (6) Is It Okay To Like You – Van Ness Wu

8. (13) Talent – Joker Xue

9. (2) The Will – Tanya Chua

10. (-) Fake Monk – Khalil Fong

• For the week ending Jan 13

• Information from Billboard not available as at press time.