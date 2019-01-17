Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (3) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey
3. (2) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
4. (5) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
5. (6) Without Me - Halsey
6. (4) Solo - Jennie
7. (10) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
8. (9) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
9. (7) Happier - Marshmello & Bastille
10. (8) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink
•For the week of Jan 16 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1.(2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (5) Solo - Jennie
6. (6) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
7. (-) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
8. (7) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey
9. (-) Saturday Nights - Khalid
10. (-) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
•For the week ending Jan 16
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
2. (1) Without Me - Halsey
3. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
4. (4) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
5. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
6. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
7. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
8. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
9. (11) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
10. (9) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
•For the week of Jan 19
HIT FM
1. (2) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai
2. (1) The Will - Tanya Chua
3. (20) Have You Ever Thought About Me - Wang Bowen
4. (16) But It Loves This World - Zhou Shen
5. (7) The Time Keeper - Fuying and Sam
6. (-) Is It Okay To Like You - Van Ness Wu
7. (17) Forever Young - Eve Ai
8. (5) Resurgence - JJ Lin
9. (9) Core - Sandy Lam
10. (13) The Cafe Of Lost Youth - Cyndi Wang
• For the week ending Jan 6