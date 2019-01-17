Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (3) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey

3. (2) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

4. (5) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

5. (6) Without Me - Halsey

6. (4) Solo - Jennie

7. (10) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

8. (9) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

9. (7) Happier - Marshmello & Bastille

10. (8) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink

•For the week of Jan 16 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1.(2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (5) Solo - Jennie

6. (6) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

7. (-) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt

8. (7) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey

9. (-) Saturday Nights - Khalid

10. (-) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

•For the week ending Jan 16

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

2. (1) Without Me - Halsey

3. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

4. (4) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

5. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

6. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

7. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

8. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

9. (11) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

10. (9) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

•For the week of Jan 19

HIT FM

1. (2) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai

2. (1) The Will - Tanya Chua

3. (20) Have You Ever Thought About Me - Wang Bowen

4. (16) But It Loves This World - Zhou Shen

5. (7) The Time Keeper - Fuying and Sam

6. (-) Is It Okay To Like You - Van Ness Wu

7. (17) Forever Young - Eve Ai

8. (5) Resurgence - JJ Lin

9. (9) Core - Sandy Lam

10. (13) The Cafe Of Lost Youth - Cyndi Wang

• For the week ending Jan 6