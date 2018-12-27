Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (-) Last Christmas - Wham!
4. (-) Everything I Need (film version) - Skylar Grey
5. (2) Solo - Jennie
6. (6) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
7. (-) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble
8. (3) Without Me - Halsey
9. (-) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
10. (7) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink
• For the week of Dec 26 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (9) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (-) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande
4. (-) Last Christmas - Wham!
5. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
6. (-) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble
7. (3) Without Me - Halsey
8. (-) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
9. (4) Solo - Jennie
10. (-) Mistletoe - Justin Bieber
• For the week ending Dec 26
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Without Me - Halsey
3. (3) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
4. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
5. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
6. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
7. (6) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
8. (9) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
9. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
10. (13) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
• For the week of Dec 29
HIT FM
1. (3) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen
2. (1) The Cafe Of Lost Youth - Cyndi Wang
3. (4) The Will - Tanya Chua
4. (18) Rule Breaker - Nine Percent
5. (5) Friends Forever - Zhang Lei
6. (-) The Time Keeper - Fuying & Sam
7. (11) Ear - Li Ronghao
8. (2) But It Loves This World - Zhou Shen
9. (15) One Second - Yoyo Sham with Eason Chan
10. (-) Fine Young Man - Lawrence Wong
• For the week ending Dec 16