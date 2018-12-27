Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (-) Last Christmas - Wham!

4. (-) Everything I Need (film version) - Skylar Grey

5. (2) Solo - Jennie

6. (6) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

7. (-) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble

8. (3) Without Me - Halsey

9. (-) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

10. (7) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink

• For the week of Dec 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (9) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (-) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

4. (-) Last Christmas - Wham!

5. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

6. (-) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble

7. (3) Without Me - Halsey

8. (-) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

9. (4) Solo - Jennie

10. (-) Mistletoe - Justin Bieber

• For the week ending Dec 26

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Without Me - Halsey

3. (3) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

4. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

5. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

6. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

7. (6) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

8. (9) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

9. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

10. (13) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

• For the week of Dec 29

HIT FM

1. (3) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen

2. (1) The Cafe Of Lost Youth - Cyndi Wang

3. (4) The Will - Tanya Chua

4. (18) Rule Breaker - Nine Percent

5. (5) Friends Forever - Zhang Lei

6. (-) The Time Keeper - Fuying & Sam

7. (11) Ear - Li Ronghao

8. (2) But It Loves This World - Zhou Shen

9. (15) One Second - Yoyo Sham with Eason Chan

10. (-) Fine Young Man - Lawrence Wong

• For the week ending Dec 16