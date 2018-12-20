Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Solo - Jennie
3. (4) Without Me - Halsey
4. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
5. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
6. (-) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
7. (6) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink
8. (-) Love Shot - EXO
9. (10) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
10. (5) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
• For the week of Dec 19 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (3) Without Me - Halsey
4. (2) Solo - Jennie
5. (5) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
6. (6) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
7. (8) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
8. (7) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
9. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
10. (-) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
• For the week ending Dec 19
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (3) Without Me - Halsey
3. (2) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
4. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
5. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
6. (7) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
7. (17) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone
8. (9) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
9. (8) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
10. (11) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
• For the week of Dec 22
HIT FM
1. (7) The Cafe Of Lost Youth - Cyndi Wang
2. (12) But It Loves This World - Zhou Shen
3. (3) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen
4. (1) The Will - Tanya Chua
5. (Re-entry) Friends Forever - Zhang Lei
6. (2) Ah Woo - Neko Highway
7. (9) What Are You Afraid Of - Ky Tha
8. (5) Namanana - Lay Zhang
9. (16) I'm Still Here - Rennie Wang
10. (4) Magical Melody - Laure Shang
• For the week ending Dec 9