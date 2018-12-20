Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Solo - Jennie

3. (4) Without Me - Halsey

4. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

5. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

6. (-) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

7. (6) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink

8. (-) Love Shot - EXO

9. (10) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

10. (5) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

• For the week of Dec 19 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (3) Without Me - Halsey

4. (2) Solo - Jennie

5. (5) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

6. (6) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

7. (8) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

8. (7) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

9. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

10. (-) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

• For the week ending Dec 19

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (3) Without Me - Halsey

3. (2) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

4. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

5. (5) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

6. (7) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

7. (17) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone

8. (9) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

9. (8) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

10. (11) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

• For the week of Dec 22

HIT FM

1. (7) The Cafe Of Lost Youth - Cyndi Wang

2. (12) But It Loves This World - Zhou Shen

3. (3) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen

4. (1) The Will - Tanya Chua

5. (Re-entry) Friends Forever - Zhang Lei

6. (2) Ah Woo - Neko Highway

7. (9) What Are You Afraid Of - Ky Tha

8. (5) Namanana - Lay Zhang

9. (16) I'm Still Here - Rennie Wang

10. (4) Magical Melody - Laure Shang

• For the week ending Dec 9