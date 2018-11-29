Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Solo - Jeenie

3. (3) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

4. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

5. (7) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

6. (4) Yes Or Yes - Twice

7. (6) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS

8. (-) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

9. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

10. (10) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

• For the week of Nov 28 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Solo - Jeenie

3. (3) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (8) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

6. (5) Better - Khalid

7. (7) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

8. (9) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone

9. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

10. (-) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki and BTS

• For the week ending Nov 28

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

3. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (6) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

6. (8) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

7. (7) Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes

8. (5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

9. (10) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

10. (9) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

• For the week of Dec 1

HIT FM

1. (4) Namanana - Lay Zhang

2. (1) Cry While Eating - Jin Chi

3. (2) Ear - Li Ronghao

4. (14) Maybe It's For The Best - Yoyo Sham

5. (-) Let Me - Reno Wang

6. (3) Midnight In Paris - Ng Meiting featuring Gen Neo

7. (5) I Will Not Hide - A-do

8. (-) Bali Song - Lee Ying-hung

9. (-) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen

10. (9) Grow Up - Joey Yung

• For the week ending Nov 18