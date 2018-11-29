Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Solo - Jeenie
3. (3) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
4. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
5. (7) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
6. (4) Yes Or Yes - Twice
7. (6) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS
8. (-) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
9. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
10. (10) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
• For the week of Nov 28 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Solo - Jeenie
3. (3) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (8) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
6. (5) Better - Khalid
7. (7) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
8. (9) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone
9. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
10. (-) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki and BTS
• For the week ending Nov 28
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
3. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (6) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
6. (8) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
7. (7) Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes
8. (5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
9. (10) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
10. (9) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
• For the week of Dec 1
HIT FM
1. (4) Namanana - Lay Zhang
2. (1) Cry While Eating - Jin Chi
3. (2) Ear - Li Ronghao
4. (14) Maybe It's For The Best - Yoyo Sham
5. (-) Let Me - Reno Wang
6. (3) Midnight In Paris - Ng Meiting featuring Gen Neo
7. (5) I Will Not Hide - A-do
8. (-) Bali Song - Lee Ying-hung
9. (-) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen
10. (9) Grow Up - Joey Yung
• For the week ending Nov 18