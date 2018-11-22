Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Solo - Jeenie
3. (4) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
4. (3) Yes Or Yes - Twice
5. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
6. (7) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS
7. (9) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
8. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
9. (6) La Vie En Rose - IZ*ONE
10. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
• For the week of Nov 21 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (9) Solo - Jeenie
3. (2) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
4. (3) Without Me - Halsey
5. (6) Better - Khalid
6. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
7. (7) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
8. (5) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
9. (-) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone
10. (8) Yes Or Yes - Twice
• For the week ending Nov 21
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (3) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
3. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
4. (6) Without Me - Halsey
5. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
6. (5) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
7. (9) Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes
8. (12) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
9. (8) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
10. (10) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
• For the week of Nov 24
HIT FM
1. (16) Cry While Eating - Jin Chi
2. (1) Ear - Li Ronghao
3. (-) Midnight In Paris - Ng Meiting featuring Gen Neo
4. (7) Namanana - Lay Zhang
5. (4) I Will Not Hide - A-do
6. (Re-entry) Dear Monster - Aaron Yan
7. (-) Love Without Bounds - Sara Liu
8. (-) What Are You Afraid Of - KY Tha
9. (11) Grow Up - Joey Yung
10. (5) Wu - Kris Wu
• For the week ending Nov 11