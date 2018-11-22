Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Solo - Jeenie

3. (4) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

4. (3) Yes Or Yes - Twice

5. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

6. (7) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS

7. (9) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

8. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

9. (6) La Vie En Rose - IZ*ONE

10. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

• For the week of Nov 21 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (9) Solo - Jeenie

3. (2) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

4. (3) Without Me - Halsey

5. (6) Better - Khalid

6. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

7. (7) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

8. (5) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

9. (-) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone

10. (8) Yes Or Yes - Twice

• For the week ending Nov 21

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (3) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

3. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

4. (6) Without Me - Halsey

5. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

6. (5) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

7. (9) Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes

8. (12) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

9. (8) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

10. (10) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

• For the week of Nov 24

HIT FM

1. (16) Cry While Eating - Jin Chi

2. (1) Ear - Li Ronghao

3. (-) Midnight In Paris - Ng Meiting featuring Gen Neo

4. (7) Namanana - Lay Zhang

5. (4) I Will Not Hide - A-do

6. (Re-entry) Dear Monster - Aaron Yan

7. (-) Love Without Bounds - Sara Liu

8. (-) What Are You Afraid Of - KY Tha

9. (11) Grow Up - Joey Yung

10. (5) Wu - Kris Wu

• For the week ending Nov 11