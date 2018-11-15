Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (-) Solo - Jeenie
3. (-) Yes Or Yes - Twice
4. (2) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
5. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
6. (4) La Vie En Rose - IZ*ONE
7. (9) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS
8. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
9. (10) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
10. (6) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
• For the week of Nov 14 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
3. (7) Without Me - Halsey
4. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
5. (3) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
6. (6) Better - Khalid
7. (4) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
8. (-) Yes Or Yes - Twice
9. (-) Solo - Jeenie
10. (8) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS
• For the week ending Nov 14
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (2) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
4. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
5. (4) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
6. (9) Without Me - Halsey
7. (5) Better Now - Post Malone
8. (6) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
9. (10) Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes
10. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
• For the week of Nov 17
HIT FM
1. (1) Ear - Li Ronghao
2. (2) I Will Always Love You - Tia Ray
3. (5) The Best Age - Kit Chan
4. (-) I Will Not Hide - A-do
5. (9) Wu - Kris Wu
6. (3) My Little Baby - Joey Chua
7. (7) Namanana - Lay Zhang
8. (20) No Need To Remember - Hsiao Chiu
9. (6) Sleep Away - Lexie Liu
10. (12) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu
• For the week ending Nov 4