Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (-) Solo - Jeenie

3. (-) Yes Or Yes - Twice

4. (2) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

5. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

6. (4) La Vie En Rose - IZ*ONE

7. (9) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS

8. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

9. (10) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

10. (6) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

• For the week of Nov 14 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

3. (7) Without Me - Halsey

4. (5) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

5. (3) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

6. (6) Better - Khalid

7. (4) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

8. (-) Yes Or Yes - Twice

9. (-) Solo - Jeenie

10. (8) Waste It On Me - Steve Aoki featuring BTS

• For the week ending Nov 14

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (2) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

4. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

5. (4) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

6. (9) Without Me - Halsey

7. (5) Better Now - Post Malone

8. (6) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

9. (10) Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes

10. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

• For the week of Nov 17

HIT FM

1. (1) Ear - Li Ronghao

2. (2) I Will Always Love You - Tia Ray

3. (5) The Best Age - Kit Chan

4. (-) I Will Not Hide - A-do

5. (9) Wu - Kris Wu

6. (3) My Little Baby - Joey Chua

7. (7) Namanana - Lay Zhang

8. (20) No Need To Remember - Hsiao Chiu

9. (6) Sleep Away - Lexie Liu

10. (12) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu

• For the week ending Nov 4