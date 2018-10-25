Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

2. (2) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

3. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

4. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

5. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

6. (-) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

7. (6) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

8. (7) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

9. (9) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

10. (10) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

• For the week of Oct 24 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

2. (7) Better - Khalid

3. (1) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

4. (4) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

5. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

6. (5) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

7. (3) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

8. (-) Without Me - Halsey

9. (6) This Feeling - Why Don't We

10. (9) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

• For the week ending Oct 24

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (-) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

3. (2) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

4. (3) Better Now - Post Malone

5. (-) MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

6. (8) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

7. (6) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

8. (4) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

9. (7) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer

10. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

• For the week of Oct 20

HIT FM

1. (2) Can Be Once Or Again - Eason And The Duo Band

2. (-) Wu - Kris Wu

3. (1) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu

4. (11) Dear Monster - Aaron Yan

5. (4) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying

6. (3) 17 - S.H.E

7. (5) Poverty Or Wealth - Li Ronghao

8. (7) My Little Baby - Joey Chua

9. (-) Late Opening - Boon Huilu

10. (15) Heartbeat - Kimberley Chen

• For the week ending Oct 14