Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
2. (2) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
3. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
4. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
5. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
6. (-) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
7. (6) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
8. (7) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
9. (9) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
10. (10) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
• For the week of Oct 24 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
2. (7) Better - Khalid
3. (1) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
4. (4) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
5. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
6. (5) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
7. (3) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
8. (-) Without Me - Halsey
9. (6) This Feeling - Why Don't We
10. (9) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
• For the week ending Oct 24
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (-) Zeze - Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset
3. (2) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
4. (3) Better Now - Post Malone
5. (-) MIA - Bad Bunny featuring Drake
6. (8) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
7. (6) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
8. (4) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
9. (7) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
10. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
• For the week of Oct 20
HIT FM
1. (2) Can Be Once Or Again - Eason And The Duo Band
2. (-) Wu - Kris Wu
3. (1) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu
4. (11) Dear Monster - Aaron Yan
5. (4) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying
6. (3) 17 - S.H.E
7. (5) Poverty Or Wealth - Li Ronghao
8. (7) My Little Baby - Joey Chua
9. (-) Late Opening - Boon Huilu
10. (15) Heartbeat - Kimberley Chen
• For the week ending Oct 14