Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
3. (1) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
4. (-) Regular (Korean Version) - NCT 127
5. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
6. (-) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
7. (8) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
8. (4) 2002 - Anne-Marie
9. (6) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
10. (7) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
• For the week of Oct 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille 2. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
3. (6) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
4. (-) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
5. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
6. (9) This Feeling - Why Don't We
7. (5) Better - Khalid
8. (4) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
9. (-) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
10. (7) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth
• For the week ending Oct 17
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (3) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
3. (4) Better Now - Post Malone
4. (25) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
5. (28) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
6. (6) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
7. (8) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
8. (13) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
9. (11) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
10. (12) Fefe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
• For the week of Oct 20
HIT FM
1. (5) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu
2. (6) Can Be Once Or Again - Eason And The Duo Band
3. (2) 17 - S.H.E
4. (1) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying
5. (15) Poverty Or Wealth - Li Ronghao
6. (3) Nobel - Kit Chan
7. (9) My Little Baby - Joey Chua
8. (19) I Return To The Place Called Love - Sha Baoliang
9. (7) The Horizon - Yisa Yu
10. (4) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang
• For the week ending Oct 7