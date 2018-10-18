Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

3. (1) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

4. (-) Regular (Korean Version) - NCT 127

5. (5) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

6. (-) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

7. (8) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

8. (4) 2002 - Anne-Marie

9. (6) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

10. (7) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

• For the week of Oct 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille 2. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

3. (6) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

4. (-) Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

5. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

6. (9) This Feeling - Why Don't We

7. (5) Better - Khalid

8. (4) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

9. (-) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

10. (7) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

• For the week ending Oct 17

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (3) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

3. (4) Better Now - Post Malone

4. (25) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

5. (28) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

6. (6) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

7. (8) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer

8. (13) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

9. (11) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

10. (12) Fefe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

• For the week of Oct 20

HIT FM

1. (5) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu

2. (6) Can Be Once Or Again - Eason And The Duo Band

3. (2) 17 - S.H.E

4. (1) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying

5. (15) Poverty Or Wealth - Li Ronghao

6. (3) Nobel - Kit Chan

7. (9) My Little Baby - Joey Chua

8. (19) I Return To The Place Called Love - Sha Baoliang

9. (7) The Horizon - Yisa Yu

10. (4) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang

• For the week ending Oct 7