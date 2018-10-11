Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

2. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

4. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie

5. (-) Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

6. (4) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (South Korean)

7. (8) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

8. (6) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

9. (10) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

10. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

• For the week of Oct 10 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

2. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

4. (4) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

5. (7) Better - Khalid

6. (8) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

7. (6) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

8. (5) 8 Letters - Why Don't We

9. (-) This Feeling - Why Don't We

10. (-) There's No Way - Lauv and Julia Michaels

• For the week ending Oct 10

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (-) Mona Lisa - Lil Wayne featuring Kendrick Lamar

3. (2) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

4. (3) Better Now - Post Malone

5. (-) Don't Cry - Lil Wayne featuring XXXTentacion

6. (6) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

7. (-) Uproard - Lil Wayne

8. (10) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer

9. (4) In My Feelings - Drake

10. (-) Let It Fly - Lil Wayne Featuring Travis Scott

• For the week of Oct 13

HIT FM

1. (2) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying

2. (1) 17 - S.H.E

3. (4) Nobel - Kit Chan

4. (3) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang

5. (-) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu

6. (14) Can Be Once Or Again - Eason And The Duo Band

7. (-) The Horizon - Yisa Yu

8. (10) How Did We End Up Here - Andrew Tan

9. (-) My Little Baby - Joey Chua

10. (7) Lie Down - Steelo

• For the week ending Sept 30