Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
2. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (3) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
4. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie
5. (-) Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
6. (4) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (South Korean)
7. (8) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
8. (6) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
9. (10) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
10. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
• For the week of Oct 10 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
2. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
4. (4) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
5. (7) Better - Khalid
6. (8) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
7. (6) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth
8. (5) 8 Letters - Why Don't We
9. (-) This Feeling - Why Don't We
10. (-) There's No Way - Lauv and Julia Michaels
• For the week ending Oct 10
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (-) Mona Lisa - Lil Wayne featuring Kendrick Lamar
3. (2) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
4. (3) Better Now - Post Malone
5. (-) Don't Cry - Lil Wayne featuring XXXTentacion
6. (6) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
7. (-) Uproard - Lil Wayne
8. (10) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
9. (4) In My Feelings - Drake
10. (-) Let It Fly - Lil Wayne Featuring Travis Scott
• For the week of Oct 13
HIT FM
1. (2) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying
2. (1) 17 - S.H.E
3. (4) Nobel - Kit Chan
4. (3) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang
5. (-) Springtime Allergies - Valen Hsu
6. (14) Can Be Once Or Again - Eason And The Duo Band
7. (-) The Horizon - Yisa Yu
8. (10) How Did We End Up Here - Andrew Tan
9. (-) My Little Baby - Joey Chua
10. (7) Lie Down - Steelo
• For the week ending Sept 30