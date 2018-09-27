Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
3. (2) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
4. (9) You Are The Reason (Duet version) - Calum Scott and Leona Lewis
5. (4) 2002 - Anne-Marie
6. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
7. (-) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
8. (7) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
9. (-) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
10. (-) 8 Letters - Why Don't We
• For the week of Sept 26 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
3. (-) Killshot - Eminem
4. (5) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
5. (4) Better Now - Post Malone
6. (3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
7. (6) I Love It - Kanye West & Lil Pump
8. (7) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
9. (8) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
10. (11) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
• For the week of Sept 29
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
2. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
4. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
5. (5) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth
6. (7) 8 Letters - Why Don't We
7. (-) Better - Khalid
8. (6) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket
9. (9) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe
10. (8) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
• For the week ending Sept 26
HIT FM
1. (4) Lie Down - Steelo
2. (1) 17 - S.H.E
3. (2) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao
4. (-) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang
5. (-) How Did We End Up Here - Andrew Tan
6. (-) The World Will Remember My Name - Wen Suen
7. (-) A River Of Water - Mao Buyi and Lala Hsu
8. (13) Tik Tok - G.E.M.
9. (8) Just Love - Valen Hsu
10. (11) Two Shadows - A-mei and Sandy Lam
• For the week ending Sept 16