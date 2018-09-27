Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

3. (2) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

4. (9) You Are The Reason (Duet version) - Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

5. (4) 2002 - Anne-Marie

6. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

7. (-) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

8. (7) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

9. (-) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

10. (-) 8 Letters - Why Don't We

• For the week of Sept 26 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

3. (-) Killshot - Eminem

4. (5) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

5. (4) Better Now - Post Malone

6. (3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

7. (6) I Love It - Kanye West & Lil Pump

8. (7) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

9. (8) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

10. (11) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer

• For the week of Sept 29

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

2. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

4. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

5. (5) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

6. (7) 8 Letters - Why Don't We

7. (-) Better - Khalid

8. (6) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket

9. (9) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe

10. (8) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

• For the week ending Sept 26

HIT FM

1. (4) Lie Down - Steelo

2. (1) 17 - S.H.E

3. (2) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao

4. (-) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang

5. (-) How Did We End Up Here - Andrew Tan

6. (-) The World Will Remember My Name - Wen Suen

7. (-) A River Of Water - Mao Buyi and Lala Hsu

8. (13) Tik Tok - G.E.M.

9. (8) Just Love - Valen Hsu

10. (11) Two Shadows - A-mei and Sandy Lam

• For the week ending Sept 16