Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Killing Me - iKON (Korean)
2. (1) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
3. (2) In My Feelings - Drake
4. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
5. (6) 2002 - Anne-Marie
6. (4) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)
7. (7) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
8. (5) Dance The Night Away - Twice (Korean)
9. (-) Power Up - Red Velvet (Korean)
10. (10) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
• For the week ending Aug 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (3) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
3. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
4. (5) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper
5. (-) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe
6. (-) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
7. (4) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
8. (6) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
9. (9) Ocean - Martin Garrix and Khalid
10. (7) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
• For the week ending Aug 15
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
4. (-) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
5. (3) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
6. (6) Better Now - Post Malone
7. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
8. (-) Stargazing - Travis Scott
9. (9) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset
10. (8) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
• For the week of Aug 18
HIT FM
1. (2) B.O. - OZI featuring 9m88
2. (1) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih
3. (6) From Now To Forever - He Jie
4. (4) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai
5. (8) 1234567 - Fuying & Sam
6. (-) I Saw My Ex-Girlfriend Today - Xu Liang
7. (-) Reverse - Corsak featuring Ma Yinyin
8. (9) Insomnia - C.T.O
9. (3) Babysitter - Koala Liu
10. (14) One Night - Chen Chusheng
• For the week ending Aug 10